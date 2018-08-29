CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $839,000 in Realty Income Corp (O)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

In related news, COO Sumit Roy sold 18,682 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,074,028.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,657.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $527,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,409.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,067 shares of company stock worth $5,142,150 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of O opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $60.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a sep 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4.51%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on O. ValuEngine lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,300 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.