CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $108,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $118,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $149,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 63.1% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 98.8% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Shares of PEG opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $54.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $1,093,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,499 shares of company stock worth $3,269,739. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

