Ciena (CIEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 30th. Analysts expect Ciena to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $730.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.38 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ciena to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ciena alerts:

NYSE CIEN opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Ciena has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $28.17.

In other Ciena news, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $54,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $260,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,262 shares of company stock worth $2,003,996 over the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Ciena from $31.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.35.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.