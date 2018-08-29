Cintas Co. (CTAS) Stake Lessened by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $213.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $131.75 and a 1 year high of $213.97.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Sunday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Cintas from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.58.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

