Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Holdings Increased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,942 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.8% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The company has a market capitalization of $223.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.65.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,514,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,222,117.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

