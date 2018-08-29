Citigroup Analysts Give Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) a $43.00 Price Target

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) has been given a $43.00 target price by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.70.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $40.82 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.55). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.00 million. research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 27,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 25,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 34,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. engages in utility, transport, energy, and communications infrastructure businesses. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 12,000 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; approximately 3.3 million electricity and natural gas connections in the United Kingdom and Colombia; and a port facility that exports metallurgical and thermal coal in Australia.

