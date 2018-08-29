Citigroup Begins Coverage on Redrow (RDW)

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 662 ($8.54) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RDW. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.03) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 650 ($8.38) price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 765 ($9.87) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redrow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 683.47 ($8.82).

Get Redrow alerts:

RDW stock opened at GBX 539.50 ($6.96) on Wednesday. Redrow has a 52-week low of GBX 488 ($6.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 673.50 ($8.69).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.