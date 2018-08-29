Citigroup Inc (C) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 308,201 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 0.7% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $28,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 349.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Citigroup by 100.4% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 535,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $72.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $181.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $64.38 and a 1 year high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 billion. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.65.

In other news, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $34,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $1,085,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

