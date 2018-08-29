Coherent, Inc. (COHR) Stake Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,156,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $404,133,000 after purchasing an additional 95,035 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $235,410,000 after purchasing an additional 87,205 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 801,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,987,000 after purchasing an additional 46,222 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 594,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 453,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coherent alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.86, for a total transaction of $2,364,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,929.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COHR stock opened at $187.74 on Wednesday. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.66 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.03). Coherent had a return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

COHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Coherent from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Coherent in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective (down from $242.00) on shares of Coherent in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.67.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.