Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (CLNC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on September 10th

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Monday, September 10th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate stock opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. equities research analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

