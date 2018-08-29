Comerica Bank Acquires New Position in IQIYI Inc (IQ)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,240,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at $533,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,071,000. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 131,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 31,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

IQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on IQIYI from $35.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on IQIYI in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of IQ opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. IQIYI Inc has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $46.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $1.85. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that IQIYI Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

