Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in Encana Corp (ECA)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,195 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Encana were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ECA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encana by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,003,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,039,000 after buying an additional 5,846,286 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Encana by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,147,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,976 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Encana by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,855,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,290 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Encana by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,607,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Encana during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,174,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Encana from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Encana from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Encana in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.98.

Shares of ECA opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.00. Encana Corp has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Encana had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 7.30%. research analysts expect that Encana Corp will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This is an increase from Encana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

