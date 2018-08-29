Commercial Metals (CMC) Given News Impact Rating of 0.23

News headlines about Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Commercial Metals earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.9701492173582 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMC. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE CMC opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $17.38 and a one year high of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, International Mill, and International Marketing and Distribution.

