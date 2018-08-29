Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in New Relic Inc (NEWR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in New Relic by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,496,000 after buying an additional 340,747 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in New Relic by 8.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 735,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,977,000 after buying an additional 58,817 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 502.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,443,000 after buying an additional 331,291 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in New Relic by 25.8% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 386,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,676,000 after buying an additional 79,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the first quarter worth about $19,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $93.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of New Relic to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Relic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.13.

In related news, CRO Erica Schultz sold 2,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $275,559.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 19,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,118.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,344 shares of company stock valued at $39,894,607 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

NEWR stock opened at $104.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -141.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. New Relic Inc has a 12 month low of $46.24 and a 12 month high of $114.78.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $108.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.09 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. analysts anticipate that New Relic Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

