Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $398,000 in Pool Co. (POOL) Stock

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Pool by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total transaction of $6,460,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,732,872.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arthur D. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $322,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,912,477. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,832,067. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $161.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.84. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $97.25 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Pool had a return on equity of 82.52% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.11%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.60.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

