Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,501 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,541,000 after acquiring an additional 120,901 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,305,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $207,245,000 after purchasing an additional 156,293 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,486,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,132,000 after purchasing an additional 405,009 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,818,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,012,000 after purchasing an additional 915,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,468,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,359,000 after purchasing an additional 405,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.33 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 86.52% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,940 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $233,859.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 5,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $242,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,554,606.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,880 shares of company stock worth $718,520 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALSN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on Allison Transmission and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply