Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,501 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,541,000 after acquiring an additional 120,901 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,305,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $207,245,000 after purchasing an additional 156,293 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,486,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,132,000 after purchasing an additional 405,009 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,818,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,012,000 after purchasing an additional 915,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,468,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,359,000 after purchasing an additional 405,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.33 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 86.52% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,940 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $233,859.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 5,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $242,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,554,606.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,880 shares of company stock worth $718,520 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALSN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on Allison Transmission and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.