Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires New Position in Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24,599.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 929,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,260,000 after acquiring an additional 926,177 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 17.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 859,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,526,000 after acquiring an additional 125,518 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,184,000 after acquiring an additional 84,516 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 648,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,388,000 after acquiring an additional 77,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,723,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,320,000 after acquiring an additional 40,447 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $67.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $80.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.23.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.36%.

In other news, Director John J. Carmola acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas W. Mayger sold 9,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $692,701.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,887 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,059.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.