Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys New Position in Southwestern Energy (SWN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 137,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 151,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 33,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 112,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. now owns 55,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.76. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $6.72.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $7.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.85 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.91.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 191,226 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus Shale, Utica, and Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs covering approximately 290,291 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 917,842 net acres in Arkansas.

