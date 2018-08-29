Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $730,000 in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Stock

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,142 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 55.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,342,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,253,000 after purchasing an additional 478,284 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 13.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,111,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,067,000 after buying an additional 131,771 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth $36,396,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 395,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,049,000 after buying an additional 22,569 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 39.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 274,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,052,000 after buying an additional 77,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $73.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $391.59 million during the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GGAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

