CommunityOne Bancorp (COB) Earns News Impact Score of 0.18

Headlines about CommunityOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:COB) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CommunityOne Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1278184808003 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

CommunityOne Bancorp stock remained flat at $$14.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CommunityOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $14.35.

About CommunityOne Bancorp

CommunityOne Bancorp (COB) is a bank holding company. The Company, through the ownership of CommunityOne Bank, N.A., or the Bank, a national banking association, offers consumer, mortgage and business banking services, including loan, deposit, treasury management, online and mobile banking services, as well as wealth management and trust services, to individual, and small and middle market businesses through financial centers located across central, southern and western North Carolina.

