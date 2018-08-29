CommVault Systems (CVLT) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.19

News headlines about CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CommVault Systems earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the software maker an impact score of 46.0625381216896 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CommVault Systems to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CommVault Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $68.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.12. CommVault Systems has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $72.65.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $176.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.92 million. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. CommVault Systems’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. analysts expect that CommVault Systems will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CommVault Systems news, SVP Ronald L. Miiller sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $143,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,377,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald L. Miiller sold 101,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $6,633,382.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,191,116.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,518 shares of company stock worth $9,455,463 in the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.