Comparing FTS International (FTSI) and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (ESES)

FTS International (NASDAQ: ESES) and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (NASDAQ:ESES) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FTS International and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTS International 0 3 8 0 2.73 Eco-Stim Energy Solutions 0 1 3 0 2.75

FTS International presently has a consensus target price of $21.11, suggesting a potential upside of 80.90%. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a consensus target price of $2.27, suggesting a potential upside of 512.61%. Given Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eco-Stim Energy Solutions is more favorable than FTS International.

Profitability

This table compares FTS International and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTS International N/A N/A N/A Eco-Stim Energy Solutions -65.60% -50.82% -33.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.4% of FTS International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FTS International and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTS International $1.47 billion 0.85 $200.70 million N/A N/A Eco-Stim Energy Solutions $44.02 million 0.63 -$26.94 million ($0.26) -1.42

FTS International has higher revenue and earnings than Eco-Stim Energy Solutions.

Summary

FTS International beats Eco-Stim Energy Solutions on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 51 wireline units; and had approximately 1.6 million hydraulic horsepower across 32 fleets. The company serves E&P companies that specialize in unconventional oil and natural gas resources. FTS International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Eco-Stim Energy Solutions

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. provides oilfield services in the United States and Argentina. The company offers pressure pumping, coiled tubing, and field management services to the upstream oil and gas industry. Its customers consist primarily of international oil and gas exploration and production companies, including national oil companies, local privately-held exploration and production companies, and other service companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

