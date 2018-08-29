Comparing General Motors (GM) and Electrameccanica Vehs (ECCTF)

General Motors (OTCMKTS: ECCTF) and Electrameccanica Vehs (OTCMKTS:ECCTF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

General Motors pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Electrameccanica Vehs does not pay a dividend. General Motors pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for General Motors and Electrameccanica Vehs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Motors 2 7 12 0 2.48 Electrameccanica Vehs 0 0 0 0 N/A

General Motors currently has a consensus target price of $47.37, suggesting a potential upside of 26.93%. Given General Motors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe General Motors is more favorable than Electrameccanica Vehs.

Profitability

This table compares General Motors and Electrameccanica Vehs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Motors -3.26% 23.39% 4.09% Electrameccanica Vehs N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.8% of General Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of General Motors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares General Motors and Electrameccanica Vehs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Motors $145.59 billion 0.36 -$3.86 billion $6.62 5.64 Electrameccanica Vehs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Electrameccanica Vehs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than General Motors.

Summary

General Motors beats Electrameccanica Vehs on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Motors

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names. The company also sells cars, trucks, and crossovers to dealers for consumer retail sales, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. In addition, it offers connected safety, security, and mobility solutions, as well as information technology services. Further, the company provides automotive financing services. General Motors Company was founded in 1897 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

About Electrameccanica Vehs

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com Website. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

