Comparing Ingevity (NGVT) & Univar (UNVR)

Ingevity (NYSE: UNVR) and Univar (NYSE:UNVR) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Ingevity alerts:

92.1% of Ingevity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Univar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Ingevity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Univar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ingevity and Univar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingevity $972.40 million 4.30 $126.50 million $2.58 38.55 Univar $8.25 billion 0.48 $119.80 million $1.39 20.36

Ingevity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Univar. Univar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ingevity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ingevity has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Univar has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ingevity and Univar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingevity 0 1 7 0 2.88 Univar 0 4 3 1 2.63

Ingevity presently has a consensus price target of $99.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.45%. Univar has a consensus price target of $34.75, indicating a potential upside of 22.79%. Given Univar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Univar is more favorable than Ingevity.

Profitability

This table compares Ingevity and Univar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingevity 14.72% 46.65% 12.42% Univar 2.19% 19.85% 3.91%

Summary

Ingevity beats Univar on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products primarily for gasoline vapor emission control systems. This segment also produces other activated carbon products for use in various applications, including food, water, beverage, and chemical purification. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of specialty chemicals derived from co-products of the Kraft pulping process. This segment's products are used in various applications comprising asphalt paving, oilfield exploration and production, printing inks, adhesives, agrochemical dispersants, lubricants, and other diverse industries. Ingevity Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc. distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment. The company also provides organic, inorganic, and polymer chemistries; enzymes, surfactants, solvents, dispersants, thickeners, bleaching aides, builders, sealants, acids, alkalis, and other chemicals for the manufacture of cleaning products; resins, pigments, solvents, thickeners, dispersants, and other additives; and epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxides, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines. In addition, it offers thickeners, emulsifiers, sweeteners, preservatives, leavening agents, and humectants, as well as texturizer and fat replacement products that include xanthan gum, locust bean gum, cellulosics, and guar gum; acidulants and alkalis; and supplements and related products. Further, the company provides chemicals and services, as well as specialty blended products for the energy sector; surfactants, emollients, emulsifiers, rheology modifiers, active ingredients, colors, preservatives, and processing aids for the personal care industry; pharmaceutical ingredients and products, such as aspirin, ascorbic acid, caffeine, and ibuprofen, as well as excipients, which include phosphates, polyethylene glycols, polysorbates, methylcellulose, stearyl alcohol, and stearates. Additionally, the company offers transportation and warehousing infrastructure, and chemicals and hazardous materials handling, as well as waste management services. It distributes its products through warehouse and direct-to-consumer delivery channels. Univar Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.