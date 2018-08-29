Comparing Suncor Energy (SU) and Repsol (REPYY)

Suncor Energy (OTCMKTS: REPYY) and Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Suncor Energy and Repsol’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suncor Energy $25.34 billion 2.66 $3.44 billion $1.51 27.46 Repsol $46.59 billion 0.64 $2.40 billion $1.75 11.11

Suncor Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Repsol. Repsol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suncor Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Suncor Energy and Repsol, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suncor Energy 0 1 10 0 2.91 Repsol 0 1 3 0 2.75

Suncor Energy presently has a consensus target price of $50.33, indicating a potential upside of 21.37%. Given Suncor Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Suncor Energy is more favorable than Repsol.

Profitability

This table compares Suncor Energy and Repsol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suncor Energy 12.25% 9.61% 4.84% Repsol 4.87% 8.11% 4.04%

Risk and Volatility

Suncor Energy has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repsol has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.6% of Suncor Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Repsol shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Suncor Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Repsol shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Suncor Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Repsol pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Suncor Energy pays out 73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Repsol pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Repsol is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Suncor Energy beats Repsol on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segments. The Oil Sands segment recovers bitumen from mining and in situ operations, and upgrades it into refinery feedstock and diesel fuel, or blends the bitumen with diluent for direct sale to market. The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations off the east coast of Canada and in the North Sea; and operating onshore assets in North America, Libya, and Syria. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and intermediate feedstock into petroleum and petrochemical products; and markets refined petroleum products to retail, commercial, and industrial customers through its dealers and other retail stations. The Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segment owns interest in four wind facilities in Ontario and Western Canada, including Adelaide, Chin Chute, Magrath, and Sunbridge. This segment also engages in marketing, supply, and trading crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Suncor Inc. and changed its name to Suncor Energy Inc. in April 1997. Suncor Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, S.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; commercialization of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; and the commercialization, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG). The company also distributes and markets asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages gas stations; provides maritime services; commercializes platform for customer management and marketing plans; constructs and operates oil refineries; refines and markets hydrocarbons; provides human resource services; distributes and supplies electricity; leases logistics assets; and develops new energy source projects, as well as produces and markets lubricants and biofuels. Further, it is involved in fuel marketing, research activities, regasification of LNG, marketing of chemical products, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, and financing activities. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

