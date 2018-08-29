Consensus (SEN) Price Reaches $0.0056

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Consensus has a total market cap of $0.00 and $123,838.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Consensus token can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. During the last seven days, Consensus has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004828 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00022621 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00260888 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000494 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001862 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00060000 BTC.

Auroracoin (AUR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Consensus Token Profile

Consensus (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,650,000,000 tokens. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

