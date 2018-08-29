Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ) Shares Sold by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,825 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 21.1% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in the second quarter worth about $9,419,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in the second quarter worth about $2,453,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in a research note on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Cann reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A stock opened at $207.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a 1 year low of $197.25 and a 1 year high of $236.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 29th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.94%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

