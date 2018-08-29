Continental (CON) Given a €184.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €184.00 ($213.95) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Commerzbank set a €190.00 ($220.93) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($308.14) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. HSBC set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €212.90 ($247.56).

ETR:CON opened at €159.90 ($185.93) on Tuesday. Continental has a 12 month low of €186.55 ($216.92) and a 12 month high of €257.40 ($299.30).

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

