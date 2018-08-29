Continental Resources (CLR) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.65.

Continental Resources stock opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $69.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Continental Resources had a net margin of 32.80% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Continental Resources by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,985,708 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $970,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,030 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2,513.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,306,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,929 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 269.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,415,575 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,069 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2,976.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 825,169 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,438,000 after purchasing an additional 798,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 725.8% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 704,318 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,612,000 after purchasing an additional 619,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

