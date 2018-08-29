Contrasting C&J Energy Services (CJ) and Franks International (FI)

C&J Energy Services (NYSE: FI) and Franks International (NYSE:FI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares C&J Energy Services and Franks International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&J Energy Services 5.56% 7.52% 6.16% Franks International -36.85% -13.50% -12.06%

Volatility and Risk

C&J Energy Services has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franks International has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.8% of C&J Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of Franks International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of C&J Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.6% of Franks International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares C&J Energy Services and Franks International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&J Energy Services $1.64 billion 0.98 $22.45 million ($0.14) -168.57 Franks International $454.80 million 4.19 -$159.45 million ($0.61) -13.92

C&J Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than Franks International. C&J Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franks International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for C&J Energy Services and Franks International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C&J Energy Services 0 5 8 0 2.62 Franks International 3 8 1 0 1.83

C&J Energy Services currently has a consensus price target of $37.55, suggesting a potential upside of 59.09%. Franks International has a consensus price target of $8.31, suggesting a potential downside of 2.17%. Given C&J Energy Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe C&J Energy Services is more favorable than Franks International.

Dividends

Franks International pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. C&J Energy Services does not pay a dividend. Franks International pays out -13.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

C&J Energy Services beats Franks International on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc. provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, and directional drilling services. This segment also engages in the engineering and production of various parts and components, such as perforating guns and addressable switches, which are used in the completion process. The Well Support Services segment offers rig services, such as providing workover and well servicing rigs that are primarily used for the routine repair and maintenance of oil and gas wells, re-drilling operations, and plugging and abandonment operations; fluids management services, including storage, transportation, and disposal services for fluids used in the drilling, completion, and workover of oil and gas wells; artificial lift applications; and other special well site services, such as fishing, contract labor, and tool rental services for the completion and workover of oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S. Services, Tubular Sales, and Blackhawk. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells outside diameter (OD) pipes, connectors, and casing attachments; and provides specialized fabrication and welding services in support of deep water projects, including drilling and production risers, flowlines and pipeline end terminations, and long length tubulars for use as caissons or pilings. In addition, it offers specialty well construction and well intervention services and products; and distributes OD pipes manufactured by third parties. Frank's International N.V. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Den Helder, the Netherlands.

