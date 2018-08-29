Contrasting Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) and Stifel Financial (SF)

Interactive Brokers Group (NYSE: SF) and Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.8% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Stifel Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Stifel Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Interactive Brokers Group has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stifel Financial has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Interactive Brokers Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Stifel Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Interactive Brokers Group pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stifel Financial pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Stifel Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and Stifel Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interactive Brokers Group 5.19% 2.29% 0.25% Stifel Financial 7.97% 13.91% 1.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Interactive Brokers Group and Stifel Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interactive Brokers Group 2 1 3 0 2.17 Stifel Financial 0 0 4 0 3.00

Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus price target of $69.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.13%. Stifel Financial has a consensus price target of $76.33, suggesting a potential upside of 36.65%. Given Stifel Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stifel Financial is more favorable than Interactive Brokers Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and Stifel Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interactive Brokers Group $1.93 billion 13.40 $76.00 million $1.53 40.78 Stifel Financial $2.93 billion 1.36 $182.87 million $3.99 14.00

Stifel Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Interactive Brokers Group. Stifel Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interactive Brokers Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stifel Financial beats Interactive Brokers Group on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors. It offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services. The company provides electronic execution and clearing services. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. It provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance services; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking services comprising personal and commercial lending programs, as well as deposit accounts. The company also manages and participates in underwritings for corporate and public finance. Stifel Financial Corp. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

