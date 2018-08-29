Contrasting Open Text (OTEX) & Agilysys (AGYS)

Open Text (NASDAQ: AGYS) and Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Open Text pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Agilysys does not pay a dividend. Open Text pays out 67.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Open Text has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Open Text and Agilysys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text 8.60% 8.09% 3.81% Agilysys -5.59% -6.54% -4.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Open Text and Agilysys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text $2.82 billion 3.71 $242.22 million $0.91 42.84 Agilysys $127.36 million 3.00 -$8.35 million ($0.37) -43.97

Open Text has higher revenue and earnings than Agilysys. Agilysys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Open Text, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.0% of Open Text shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Agilysys shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Open Text shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Agilysys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Open Text and Agilysys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Open Text 1 0 8 0 2.78 Agilysys 0 0 1 0 3.00

Open Text currently has a consensus target price of $44.60, suggesting a potential upside of 14.42%. Agilysys has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.22%. Given Agilysys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Agilysys is more favorable than Open Text.

Volatility and Risk

Open Text has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agilysys has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Open Text beats Agilysys on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk. It also provides business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration services, such as secure mail, large file transfer, fax, and electronic data interchange within a single platform; analytics solutions; and forensic security and automated cyber risk management software service. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its licensed product offerings into the customers' systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience. It also provides support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. Agilysys, Inc. serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

