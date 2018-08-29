Contrasting PFSweb (PFSW) and Booking (BKNG)

PFSweb (NASDAQ: BKNG) and Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

PFSweb has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Booking has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PFSweb and Booking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFSweb 0.65% 14.43% 3.50% Booking 20.07% 24.74% 11.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PFSweb and Booking’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PFSweb $326.83 million 0.51 -$3.96 million $0.20 42.90 Booking $12.68 billion 7.23 $2.34 billion $77.03 25.07

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than PFSweb. Booking is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PFSweb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.3% of PFSweb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Booking shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of PFSweb shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Booking shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PFSweb and Booking, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PFSweb 0 1 5 0 2.83 Booking 0 11 15 0 2.58

PFSweb presently has a consensus price target of $10.60, indicating a potential upside of 23.54%. Booking has a consensus price target of $2,158.36, indicating a potential upside of 11.76%. Given PFSweb’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PFSweb is more favorable than Booking.

Summary

Booking beats PFSweb on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc. provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and strategy, design, and digital marketing services, such as digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology services comprising commerce platform development, managed, quality assurance, and training services; order fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, and kitting and assembly services; and order management services, such as technology collaboration and information management services. In addition, the company offers customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help; and financial services consisting of business-to-business and direct-to-consumer financial management services. The company serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, coins and collectibles, and technology products. PFSweb, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

