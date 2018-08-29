Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COO. TheStreet upgraded Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 target price on Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.61. The stock had a trading volume of 293,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $216.47 and a fifty-two week high of $266.99.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The medical device company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.49 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

In other news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $235,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,073.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Md Zinberg sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.48, for a total value of $1,550,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,390,836 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Cooper Companies by 5,128.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at $2,072,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 438.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 63,377 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cooper Companies by 22.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,936 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,771,000 after buying an additional 25,005 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at $593,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

