Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (CRBP) Short Interest Update

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,103,180 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the July 31st total of 9,381,690 shares. Currently, 20.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 301,488 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.8 days.

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $286.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.16.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRBP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,963,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,015,000 after buying an additional 315,064 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 979.1% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,456,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after buying an additional 2,229,245 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after buying an additional 160,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $842,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutic products to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases.

