Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Short Interest Update

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,148,191 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the July 31st total of 18,122,510 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,915,894 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 14.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.70.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $62.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.49 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 38.53% and a net margin of 68.32%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 179,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $2,242,481.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 876,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,942,938.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Fishman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $120,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 321,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,880 and sold 24,000 shares valued at $379,760. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $136,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $150,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $155,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $182,000. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CORT. ValuEngine raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery, as well as develops CLIA-validated assay to measure FKBP5 gene expression.

