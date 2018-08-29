Corning Incorporated (GLW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on September 28th

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Corning has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Corning has a dividend payout ratio of 41.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Corning to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. Corning has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Corning had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim set a $35.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.55.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 237,470 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $7,805,638.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 224,884 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $6,456,419.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,782.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 612,264 shares of company stock worth $19,079,432. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

