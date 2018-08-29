Cortina Asset Management LLC Has $9.84 Million Holdings in Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF)

Cortina Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,047 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC owned 0.88% of Amerisafe worth $9,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Amerisafe by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMSF. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $61.00 price target on shares of Amerisafe and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Amerisafe from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

AMSF stock opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $67.82. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Amerisafe had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $96.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.11 million. equities analysts predict that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

