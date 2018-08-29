CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) Stake Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $1,327,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 16.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.02, for a total transaction of $2,002,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.69, for a total value of $6,310,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,755 shares of company stock worth $23,901,460. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $438.39 on Wednesday. CoStar Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.41 and a fifty-two week high of $446.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.47.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSGP. BidaskClub lowered CoStar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on CoStar Group to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.09.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

