Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,570,895 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256,873 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,209,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,913.8% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,146,393 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $216,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,467 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $169,704,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,121,793 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,667,910,000 after purchasing an additional 858,755 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $70,796,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16,026.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 373,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 370,700 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.86.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $230.26 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $151.46 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $101.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.19, for a total transaction of $512,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,491.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.22, for a total transaction of $3,288,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,417,089.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,754,977. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

