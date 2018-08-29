Country Trust Bank Boosts Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582,489 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,346 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 1.3% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Country Trust Bank owned 0.06% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $31,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $56.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

NYSE:BK opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $49.39 and a 1-year high of $58.99.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

