Country Trust Bank Has $13.58 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $159.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.48 and a 12 month high of $160.04.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

