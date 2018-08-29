Country Trust Bank Sells 2,678 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Country Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $22,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 870.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,746,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,771,000 after buying an additional 4,257,533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,959,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,823,000 after buying an additional 3,581,771 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,963,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11,422.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,412,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after buying an additional 1,400,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,144,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,850,000 after buying an additional 814,224 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $112.12 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.01 and a 1-year high of $115.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a $0.4678 dividend. This represents a $5.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. This is a positive change from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

