County Bancorp Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (ICBK)

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) – Stock analysts at FIG Partners issued their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of County Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 23rd. FIG Partners analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. FIG Partners has a “Market-Perform” rating on the stock. FIG Partners also issued estimates for County Bancorp’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 10.15%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of County Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $24.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.29. County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

In other County Bancorp news, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $27,550.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 113,882 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,449.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $31,695.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 110,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $442,116 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 34,721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 22.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 58.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 41.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

