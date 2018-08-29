Cox Capital Co LLC Buys Shares of 13,168 Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Cox Capital Co LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,168 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 47.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,341,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,784,000 after buying an additional 3,668,910 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 62.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,874,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,807,000 after buying an additional 3,035,594 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,437,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,009,000 after buying an additional 2,239,762 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 96.6% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 4,162,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,377,000 after buying an additional 2,045,677 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,182,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,056,947,000 after buying an additional 1,208,773 shares during the period. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

TD opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $61.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

