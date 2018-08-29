Cox Capital Co LLC Takes Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Cox Capital Co LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Zacks Investment Research cut WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE:WEC opened at $66.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $58.48 and a 1-year high of $70.09.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.5525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.38%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Frederick D. Kuester sold 168,790 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $11,298,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,500 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.