CPI Card Group (PMTS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CPI Card Group Inc. is engaged in financial card production and related services under the VISA, MasterCard, American Express and Discover payment brands. The company offers a single source for cards and other form factors, from financial and prepaid debit to EMV chip and mobile, instant issuance, personalization and fulfillment services. CPI Card Group Inc. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CPI Card Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of CPI Card Group stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. CPI Card Group has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.17. The company has a market cap of $28.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of -0.25.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $61.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.86 million. research analysts forecast that CPI Card Group will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 85,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 36,255 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weber Alan W acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and U.K. Limited segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States.

