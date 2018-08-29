Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Craft Brew Alliance were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BREW. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 12.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Craft Brew Alliance from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Craft Brew Alliance from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of BREW opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Craft Brew Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 million. Craft Brew Alliance had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 6.62%. Craft Brew Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Craft Brew Alliance Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, and Omission brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

