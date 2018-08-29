Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,554 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,517,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 226,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after acquiring an additional 32,703 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8,681.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 215,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after acquiring an additional 213,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.83 and a twelve month high of $80.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

