Credit Agricole S A Acquires New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $579,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $424,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 141.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $4,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $368.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.73 and a 52 week high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.64, for a total transaction of $314,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $189,272.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,302,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,101 shares of company stock valued at $152,290,422. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “$375.13” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.99.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

